Community Health Northwest Florida Offering COVID-19 Booster Clinics

Community Health Northwest Florida, in partnership with Escambia County, is offering COVID-19 booster shots of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines on Wednesday October 27 and Friday October 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its vaccination clinic inside Brownsville Community Center. The booster shot clinics are open to individuals age 18 and older.

There are now booster recommendations from the CDC/FDA for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. The recommendations are:

Moderna: The use of a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine that may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to Individuals 65 years of age and older, Individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19, Individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Persons wishing to receive a COVID booster dose may call the Community Health Vaccine Call Center at 850-439-3358 to schedule an appointment.