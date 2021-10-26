Community Health Northwest Florida Offering COVID-19 Booster Clinics
October 26, 2021
Community Health Northwest Florida, in partnership with Escambia County, is offering COVID-19 booster shots of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines on Wednesday October 27 and Friday October 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its vaccination clinic inside Brownsville Community Center. The booster shot clinics are open to individuals age 18 and older.
There are now booster recommendations from the CDC/FDA for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. The recommendations are:
- Moderna: The use of a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine that may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to
- Individuals 65 years of age and older,
- Individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19,
- Individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19.
- Pfizer: The use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine that may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to
- Individuals 65 years of age and older,
- Individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19,
- Individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19.
- Johnson & Johnson: The use of a single booster dose of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose primary series to
- Individuals 18 years of age and older.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
Persons wishing to receive a COVID booster dose may call the Community Health Vaccine Call Center at 850-439-3358 to schedule an appointment.
- Participants desiring the COVID-19 booster should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their appointment.
- All adult participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment.
- Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine and should not enter clinic facility.
- Individuals who have had the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment should wait at least 90 days before receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.
