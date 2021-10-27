Century Seeks $3.2 Million To Renovate Two Community Centers, Including One They Don’t Actually Own

The Town of Century is applying for a grant worth more than $3 million to renovate two community centers, one of which the town does not actually own.

The application is for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant — Coronavirus that totals $3,255,000. According to consultant Robin Phillips (pictured left), the fund would be spent below, if awarded.

– $50,000 of the total grant would be used for administrative costs and engineering will cost $300,000.

– $850,000 would go for the Century Community Center (also known as the Ag Building) at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard to bring it up to current building code, renovate the kitchen and bathrooms, install a new HVAC and air purification system, install outside lighting and pave the parking lot. The metal building, constructed in 1992 is about 5,000 square feet.

– $1,985,000 would be used for the Carver Community Center at 7040 West Jefferson Avenue to bring it up to code, renovate the kitchen and bathroom, install HVAC and air purification systems, install a new roof, pave the parking lot and for other building renovations. [Photo gallery...]

There’s no guarantee that the town will receive the state grant.

Carver Community Center Questions

A title search is underway by the Escambia County School District to determine exactly who owns the Carver Community Center. According to Escambia Property Appraiser Records, the 6,828 square foot building was constructed in 1945 and belongs to the school district.

Several people have claimed the building was actually deeded to the Carver Community Center Association, Inc, a Florida not-for-profit corporation that is not listed by the IRS as a tax-exempt organization. Public records indicate that the school board did deed and six-tenths of an acre parcel adjacent to the community center to the county. The county then deeded the property, which currently has a basketball court, to the community center association. But property appraiser records do not indicate the building was ever transferred away from the school district.

But longtime Century resident Helen Mincy (pictured left) said the building was actually given to the “black community” by the school board.

“It was given to the black community of Century, the Carver Community Center was given to the black community of Century’s,” Mincy told the Century Town Council during a special meeting this week and at previous meetings. She has mentioned the possible existence of documentation to that effect, but so far no one has produced any records.

Town officials have said if the building belongs to the school board, they intend to ask for ownership to be transferred to the town, perhaps for a nominal fee.

Regardless of ownership, officials agree the wood frame building, located in the town’s historic district, needs to be preserved.

“Do nothing and it’s just going to fall to the ground,” council president Luis Gomez said.

“I think it’s vital for the community that we keep this building,” Mayor Ben Boutwell remarked. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful building. That history means the world to this community…I want to see it done right”.

Pictured above and below: The Carver Community Center on Jefferson Avenue in Century. Pictured top inset: Consultant Robin Phillips. Pictured bottom: A special town council meeting on the grant application. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.