Century Receives First Half Of $924,576 In American Rescue Plan Funds

Century has received the first half of $924,576 from the American Rescue Plan.

The first half of the town’s award totaled $462,288. The second half will arrive in about one year.

To date, the town council has not discussed how to spend the money, but there is plenty of time left to decide. All funds must be allocated by December 31, 2024, and all expenditures must be complete by December 31, 2026.

The funds provide eligible governments such as Century with a substantial infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger, and more equitable economy as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Treasury, the funds may be used to:

Support public health expenditures, by, for example, funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral health care, and certain public health and safety staff

Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector

Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic

Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet

Within these overall categories, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities.

Escambia County will receive a total of $61.7 million from the American Rescue Plan. The county has received the first payment of about $30.9 million with the second payment to arrive in 2022.