Cantonment Rotary Honors Mary Holley-Lewis For ‘Service Above Self’

Thursday, the Cantonment Rotary Club honored Mary Holley-Lewis with the “Service Above Self Award”.

The Jim Allen Elementary School third grade teacher not only selflessly gives of her time to the school, but also volunteers with the Cantonment Improvement Committee and other organizations.

She was a driving force behind CIC food distributions that began early in the COVID-19 pandemic during March 2020 and continue each Tuesday at Carver Park in Cantonment.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.