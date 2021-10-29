Cantonment Man Charged With Witness Tampering In Homicide Case

A Cantonment man is accused by prosecutors of witness tampering in a June homicide case.

Ceasar Augustus Harris, 21, was charged with first degree felony tampering with a witness. His bond on the charge was set at a half million dollars.

Ceasar Harris’ brother, 18-year old Axtavian Harris, and 21-year old Jaylen Wright were both charged with the June shooting death of 18-year-old Kuanterion Rivers at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments.

Ceasar Harris allegedly sent social media messages to a witness threatening to harm them and offering $10,000 to anyone who harms them, according to the State Attorney’s Office and a warrant affidavit.