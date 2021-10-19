Cantonment Man Charged With Home Invasion Robbery, Leading Deputies On High Speed Pursuit

A Cantonment man is charged with a domestic violence related home invasion robbery and leading deputies on a high speed pursuit.

Cameron Alexander Ross, 26, was charged with home invasion robbery, aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and fleeing and eluding from law enforcement.

The victim told deputies that Ross kicked in her front door Monday, struck her with a closed fist in the face and stomach, and stole her cellphone, according to an arrest report. She said he fled when he heard police sirens coming toward the residence.

An arriving Escambia County Sherriff’s Office lieutenant observed Ross driving away from the residence, and another deputy attempted a traffic stop. Ross fled at a high rate of speed. He was pursued by multiple deputies until a PIT maneuver was performed on Ross’ vehicle in the 1100 block of North 9th Avenue. Ross fled on foot but was quickly detained by deputies, the report states.

Ross was transported to Baptist Hospital where he was treated and released for injuries he sustained during the collision resulting from the PIT maneuver.

On September 27, Ross was served with an injunction that advises he may not come within 500 feet of the residence. He was also charged with violating that injunction.

Ross was booked into the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning and was held without bond.