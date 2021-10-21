Cantonment Man Charged With Drug, Weapon Offenses

A Cantonment man was charged with drug and weapon offenses after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at a Circle K.

James Douglas Snow, 61, was charged with possession of a control substance and possession of weapon while in the commission of a felony.

Snow was arrested this week on outstanding warrants for the incident that occurred July 20.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to South Gulf Manor and Michigan Avenue for a man reported down. They arrived to find Snow slumped over the wheel in a Circle K parking lot, but he was alert and conscious, according to an arrest report. He told deputies he was napping after a long day of work at the convenience store.

A deputy was able to see a pill bottle in plain view on top of the center console of the pickup truck. He asked to see the bottle, and Snow willing provided the bottle, which contained 19, .22 caliber bullets, the report states.

An ECSO K-9 responded and alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 2.9 grams of methamphetamine, three hydrocodone pills, a bag containing an unspecified amount of marijuana and a Walter .22 caliber handgun with an eight-round magazine and one round in the chamber, the ECSO said.