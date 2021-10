Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School has named Students of the Month for September.

They are:

Kindergarten-Chris James and BJ Cooley

1st-Parker Jones and Makayla Wise

2nd-Ryan Hoomes and Gracelynn Grant

3rd-Wy’Naejah Thomas and Paisley Rogers

4th-Ember Henry and Kyle Lowery

5th-Natalie Rogers and Bryce Miller

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.