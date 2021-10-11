Beulah Middle Team Headed To BEST Robotics Competition

The Beulah Middle School Robotics Team will complete in the BEST Robotics Competition on October 23.

The Beulah team has met five times a week for the last six weeks to prepare for this intense competition. Each year, BEST ( Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) comes up with a real-world problem for the students to solve using robots.

The competition’s theme this year is demolition, with the robotics teams tasked to create robots that will safely complete both demolition and cleanup. A solution would allow people to remain at a a safe distance from the demolition and not breathe harmful materials.

Teams like Beulah will compile an engineering notebook, prepare a marketing presentation, show their team exhibit, spirit and sportsmanship, and the robot performance. While preparing for each of these categories, the students learn how to apply science and technology, combat real-world engineering challenges, project management, leadership, teamwork, problem solving, marketing, technical writing and fundraising.

Silas Jackson and Campbell Ross have been on the Beulah Middle robotics team for three years.

“My future career choice is to be an aerospace engineer. Robotics can help me with the career I choose because it can help me develop better collaboration skills, communication skills, and robotics can help me get more experience with technology and brainstorming,” Jackson said.

“My future career is design engineering. This year’s game theme helps my future career because design engineers design the visual look of a robot. Designing the robot helps me know what I want the robot to look like and what parts should go where to have a functional robot,” Ross said. “They have to figure out the proportions for the robot so it isn’t very heavy on one side of the robot, and this year’s game helps me get used to altering proportions and figuring out what makes the robot the most effective. This competition is an opportunity to put my skills to the test and to improve those skills as well.”