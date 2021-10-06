Atmore Man Facing Drug Charges After Pensacola Traffic Stop

October 6, 2021

An Atmore man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Pensacola

Montrelle William Deshay Fischer, 33, was charged with destruction of evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Fischer’s Mercury Grand Marquis on Creighton Road after observing him driving without a seat belt. As the deputy checked computer records on Fischer, he reported seeing him lift the center console of the vehicle and place something in his mouth. Deputies asked him to step out of the car and observed marijuana all over his tongue, according to an arrest report.

A small bag of marijuana was found under the center console, along with a digital scale in the passenger seat, the report states.

The incident was captured on the deputy’s body camera.

Fischer was released on a $4,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 