Yes, You Can Divide Your Day (Lilies)

Yes, you can divide your old fashioned day lilies, according to the Escambia County Extension Service.

Master Gardener volunteers recently learned how to do just that.

According to Extension agent Beth Bolles, here’s how it works:

Dig up the overcrowded clumps, dunk them in water to more easily pull art the pieces.

Cut off any dead leaves, then cut back the leaves to one-third.

Make a mound of soil mixes with compost.

Spread the roots over the mound.

Fill in the soil, being careful not add soil over the leaves.

Pictured. Master Gardener volunteers recently learned how divide day lilies at the Escambia Extension Service office in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.