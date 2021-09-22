West Florida High Students Collect Diapers, Wipes, Formula For Hurricane Ida Victims

September 22, 2021

The National Honor Society Chapter at West Florida High School collecting diapers, wipes and baby formula for the littlest victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

The supplies were delivered to Pensacola law firm Lorium Law for transportation to Louisiana.

WFHS club sponsor Teressa Doman and her National Honor Society students collected over 1,500 diapers. numerous baby wipes, and baby formula.

“The kids have really come together and gotten behind this initiative,” said Doman. “We are just happy to be able to lend a little bit of relief to our neighbors in Louisiana.”

“It is our privilege to be able to gather and deliver tens of thousands of dollars worth of desperately needed donations and supplies directly to the people of Louisiana who were hardest hit by Ida,” said Garrett P. LaBorde, Pensacola managing attorney for the law firm.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

