Wahoos Win Series With Biscuits; Pensacola Moves Into Second Place

The Blue Wahoos used a pair of home runs from Demetrius Sims and Griffin Conine to edge past the Biscuits 3-1 on Sunday at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

With the win, Pensacola at 53-49 sits .001 percentage point ahead of Montgomery for the second and final Double-A South postseason spot with 12 games remaining in the season.

The game was tied at 1-1 going into the ninth inning. With one out, Riley Mahan hit an opposite field double off the top of the outfield wall. The next batter, Sims, belted a two-run homer to right-field, giving the Wahoos a 3-1 lead. For Sims, it was his first home run in his last 39 games (June 29th).

On the mound, Antonio Velez got the start for the Wahoos in the finale, and just like his debut against Biloxi, the left-hander finished the night with a quality start. He allowed one unearned run in six innings while striking out six. Over his past seven outings between High-A Beloit and Pensacola, Velez holds a 0.80 ERA and has tossed six quality starts.

Velez exited after six with the game tied 1-1. Zack Leban and Andrew McInvale combined to pitch two scoreless innings in relief for Pensacola, with McInvale earning the win in relief.

Following Sims’ home run, the Wahoos brought in Dylan Bice to close, and the right-hander picked up his second career Double-A save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Throughout the six-game series in Montgomery, the Blue Wahoos bullpen tossed 25.0 strong innings, striking out 38 batters and holding a 2.52 ERA while registering three wins and three saves.

Over the weekend, Pensacola’s pitching held the Biscuits to a total of two runs over the final 29 innings of the series. With a slim lead on the second playoff spot, the Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday for a six-game series against the last-place Biloxi Shuckers.

RHP Kyle Nicolas (3-1, 1.76 ERA) projects to start in the series-opener for Pensacola against Biloxi’s Jesus Castillo (0-0, 6.75 ERA).