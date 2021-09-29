Two Injured In Pine Forest Road Head-on Collision

September 29, 2021

Two people were reportedly injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Pine Forest Road.

The head-on collision happened on Pine Forest Road near Graham Road, just north of the Pine Forest Assembly of God Church, just before 5 p.m.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The roadway was closed about an hour by the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Ensley Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

