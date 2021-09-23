Tropical Storm Sam Forms In The Atlantic, Expected To Become Major Hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane in next day or two and a major hurricane in about three days.

It is too early to tell exactly where Sam will go, and it’s expected to slow down. Models show the storm won’t near the Lesser Antilles until the middle of next week. Most of the early computer models curl Sam away from the United States by late next weekend, but it’s important to stay updated for any possible changes.

The latest information on Sam is in the graphics on this page.