Tropical Storm Sam Forms In The Atlantic, Expected To Become Major Hurricane

September 23, 2021

Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane in next day or two and a major hurricane in about three days.

It is too early to tell exactly where Sam will go, and it’s expected to slow down. Models show the storm won’t near the Lesser Antilles until the middle of next week. Most of the early computer models curl Sam away from the United States by late next weekend, but it’s important to stay updated for any possible changes.

The latest information on Sam is in the graphics on this page.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 