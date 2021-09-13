Tropical Storm Nicholas Threatening Texas

September 13, 2021

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning and is expected to move toward the Texas coast.

There has been little change in the overall forecast with Nicholas forecast to approach the Texas coast early this week. Increased rain chances and a moderate to high rip current risk will be the primary local concerns this week.

The latest information is in the graphics on this page.

Comments

One Response to “Tropical Storm Nicholas Threatening Texas”

  1. Bill Turner on September 12th, 2021 6:02 pm

    I’m sorry for our friends to the West. We’ve been there. Pray for them.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 