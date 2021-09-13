Tropical Storm Nicholas Threatening Texas
September 13, 2021
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning and is expected to move toward the Texas coast.
There has been little change in the overall forecast with Nicholas forecast to approach the Texas coast early this week. Increased rain chances and a moderate to high rip current risk will be the primary local concerns this week.
The latest information is in the graphics on this page.
I’m sorry for our friends to the West. We’ve been there. Pray for them.