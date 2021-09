Tractor Trailer Overturns, Closes I-10 To I-110 Ramp

A tractor trailer hauling scrap metal overturned on the I-10 to I-110 southbound ramp Friday afternoon.

The trailer flipped onto is side after collided with the barrier wall. The 27-year old male driver from Bonifay was not injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pictured: An overturned truck accident Friday. Photos courtesy FHP and Perry Doggrell (first photo below) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.