Tate Aggies Honor 13 Fallen Soldiers

The smell of Aggie Fries was in the air below the Aggie Shack Friday night at Tate High School’s Pete Gindl Stadium.

Tate’s Showband of the South and the West Florida band battled to be the loudest shortly after kickoff.

And the Tate AJROTC stood watch over 13 chairs. just off the track and the end zone of Carl Madison Field.

Up on the grass above, a few kids tossed a football. Some sat watching the game. A group of girls took selfies for their insta. #Cute #Happy #GoAggies #Merica.

These chairs that would not be filled on this Friday night with a faint hint of fall weather in the air. Thirteen chairs, thirteen photos, thirteen pairs of boots, and 13 American flags. Seats saved for 13 brave men and women who never made it home from war. Seats to remind fans about what’s really important.

It may have been a tough task for Tate against West Florida Friday night. They lost. Pretty bad actually. But the Aggie spirit won.

As the team left the field, many players stopped by the 13 empty chairs. They knelt. Some silent, some in prayer. All in respect of the 13 heroes lost. And freedom.

The Aggie spirit won Friday night. #GoAggies #Merica.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.