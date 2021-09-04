Tate Aggies Fall To Gulf Breeze (With Photo Gallery)

September 4, 2021

The Tate Aggies fell to the Gulf Breeze Dolphins 14-0 Friday night on Carl Madison Field.

The Aggies have not beat the Dolphins since a 42-38 win in the Region 1-6 quarterfinals back in 2016.

Tate was coming off a 9-0 season opening win over Pensacola High last week. The Tate Aggies (1-1) will host the Jaguars of West Florida next Friday night.

For a game action photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

