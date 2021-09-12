Swimmers Beware: There’s A Lifeguard Shortage At Pensacola Beach

Escambia County says there is a shortage of lifeguards on Pensacola Beach. That’s because many of the lifeguards are students that have returned to the classroom, leaving Pensacola Beach with limited lifeguards between September and May.

“We plan to staff Casino Beach seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m.,” said Pensacola Beach Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood. “All sections of the beach are open, and I would not advise anyone to avoid any particular area. Just remember that the safest area to swim is with a lifeguard present.”

Lifeguard shortages during the school year are not uncommon at Pensacola Beach. Many of the Pensacola Beach lifeguards are either in high school, college or recently graduated. Once school is out of session, staffing on Pensacola Beach increases.

“Staffing will increase again in May, once the school session has completed,” said Greenwood.

As of Labor Day, Pensacola Beach lifeguards are no longer patrolling beaches owned by the Gulf Islands National Seashore, including Opal Beach in the Santa Rosa area, Langdon Beach in the Fort Pickens area and Johnson Beach in the Perdido Beach area. Swimmers are encouraged to swim only at their own risk in those areas.