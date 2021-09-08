Sims Shines In Wahoos Series Opening Loss

Alexander Palma’s three-run third inning home run off Kyle Nicolas (3-2) proved enough for the Shuckers as they hung on for a 4-2 series opening win against Pensacola on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

For Nicolas, Tuesday was his second-consecutive outing in which he failed to pitch more than four innings. The right-hander allowed eight hits in 3.2 innings and was grinding for the entirety of his outing. The Shuckers loaded the bases in the first before Nicolas was able to escape trouble. In the third, after the first two Shuckers reached base to lead off the inning, Palma sent a drive to deep left, which made it 3-0.

The Wahoos had a response in the fifth when they scored twice against Biloxi starter Jesus Castillo (W, 4-8). After a leadoff double from Demetrius Sims, the next batter, Riley Mahan, lined a single into right to set up first and third with nobody out. Up next was Connor Justus, who drove in Sims with an infield single to make it 3-1. After a strikeout and a walk, JJ Bleday hit a sac fly, scoring Mahan and bringing the Wahoos within one.

However, the Wahoos would get no closer on Tuesday. After the one-out single from Sims, the Shuckers bullpen retired the final 11 Wahoos to close out the game. Biloxi added to their lead in the top of the ninth, courtesy of a throwing error from Brian Navarreto.

The loss drops Pensacola from second to third place in the Double-A South standings behind the Mississippi Braves and Birmingham Barons with 11 games to play. Tomorow, the Wahoos will send RHP Max Meyer (6-1, 2.30) to the mound to try and even the series. He will be opposed by LHP Andy Otero (4-0, 1.96).