Sherry Digmon Appointed To Escambia (AL) School Board To Fill Late David Nolin’s Seat

The Escambia County (AL) Board of Education has appointed an Atmore newspaper publisher to a seat left vacant by the recent death of a board member.

Sherry Digmon, publisher of the Atmore News, will serve out the remainder of the term of David Nolin, who passed away September 2.

Digmon served in the District 6 position representing the Atmore area, until she was defeated by Nolin in 2016.

Nolin was a 1966 Flomaton High School graduate. He was former principal at A.C. Moore Elementary School in Atmore. At Flomaton High, he was a former teacher and head football, basketball and baseball coach. As baseball coach for the Hurricanes in 1976, he won one of two baseball state championships in the history of Flomaton High School.