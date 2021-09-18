Sacred Heart Suspends Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Due To Hospitalization Drop

September 18, 2021

Ascension Sacred Heart is suspending its drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Escambia County effective Saturday due to the recent decline in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area.

The last scheduled testing drive-through staffed by Ascension Medical Group will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5192 Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola.

“We will be ready to set up the drive thru testing site if another major surge of COVID-19 cases hits our community again,” said Justin Labrato, chief operating officer of Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart. “COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in Pensacola, but the numbers have declined slowly but steadily during the past two weeks. Another positive sign is that the number of people seeking tests at our drive-through clinic also has declined over the past week.”

Testing services are still available every day in the community through the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County. No appointment is needed but those seeking a COVID-19 test should bring a valid form of identification.

Drive-thru testing is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center at, 3200 West De Soto Street, and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Department of Health, at 1295 West Fairfield Drive.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 