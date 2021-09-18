Sacred Heart Suspends Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Due To Hospitalization Drop

Ascension Sacred Heart is suspending its drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Escambia County effective Saturday due to the recent decline in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area.

The last scheduled testing drive-through staffed by Ascension Medical Group will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5192 Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola.

“We will be ready to set up the drive thru testing site if another major surge of COVID-19 cases hits our community again,” said Justin Labrato, chief operating officer of Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart. “COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in Pensacola, but the numbers have declined slowly but steadily during the past two weeks. Another positive sign is that the number of people seeking tests at our drive-through clinic also has declined over the past week.”

Testing services are still available every day in the community through the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County. No appointment is needed but those seeking a COVID-19 test should bring a valid form of identification.

Drive-thru testing is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center at, 3200 West De Soto Street, and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Department of Health, at 1295 West Fairfield Drive.