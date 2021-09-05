Sacred Heart COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Closed Until Tuesday

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola will be closed through Monday for the extended Labor Day weekend.

Testing will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Normal hours of operations are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are needed. Sacred Heart is offering the commonly used PCR testing, which requires 24 hours to process.

File photo.