Rain Likely Through The Weekend, Flash Flood Watch

A flash flood watch continues through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will likely increase in coverage during the day, leading to areas of flash flooding.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 71. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.