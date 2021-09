Portion Of Hilltop Road In Century To Close Tuesday

A portion of Hilltop Road in Century will be closed starting Tuesday morning, according to the Town of Century.

Hilltop Road will be closed from 351 Hilltop (about one-third of mile east of Highway 4A) to Elm Street beginning about 9 a.m. The road is being closed for utility repairs.

At this time, the town said it is not known how long the road will be closed.