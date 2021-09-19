One Injured When Pickup Flips Near Oak Grove

One person was injured when a pickup truck rolled over near Oak Grove Sunday morning.

The driver of the Ford Super Duty lost control in double curves on North Highway 99 south of Breastworks Road about 7:45 a.m. The truck overturned, coming to rest upright on the shoulder of the road.

The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.