Northview Volleyball Defeats Pine Forest (With Photo Gallery)

September 14, 2021

The 1A Northview Lady Chiefs varsity volleyball team improved to 4-1 Monday night with a win over the 5A Pine Forest Lady Eagles.

Northview lost the first match to Pine Forest  21-25, but came back to defeat the Eagles  25-16, 25-13, 25-14 for the win.

Northview has earned victories so far this season over Pine Forest, W.S. Neal, Flomaton, and 6A Escambia. Their only loss was to 4A West Florida.

The Lady Chiefs will be back at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Baker (3-1) in their first 1A district matchup of the season.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

