Northview NJROTC Cadets Honor First Responders Lost On 9/11

In honor of the first responders that lost their lives on 9/11 in New York City, all NJROTC classes at Northview High School did 110 squats, 110 pushups, 110 curl-ups and 110 jumping jacks in two-person teams Friday. Leaders said it was a time for the cadets to reflect, learn about dedication to duty and have a good workout.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.