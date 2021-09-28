Northview Football Team Members Recreate ‘Varsity Blues’ Photo For Homecoming Week

In Bratt, Florida, football reigns supreme. Much like the fictional town of West Canaan, Texas, in the 1999 movie Varsity Blues.

And for Northview High School’s homecoming week movie character day, five members of the Chiefs football team recreated an iconic photo from the movie.

Pictured are: (L-R) John Michael Ward, Wyatt Scruggs, Kaden Odom, Luke Bridges and Jamarkus Jefferson.

Northview’s homecoming parade will travel from Bratt Elementary School to Northview beginning at 1 p.m. Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. against the Jay Royals.

Top photo courtesy Varsity Blues/Paramount. Bottom photo courtesy Mandy Griffis for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.