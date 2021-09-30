Northview Announces Homecoming Court (With Parade And Festivity Details)

Northview High School has named their 2021 homecoming court.

Court members are (front, L-R) seniors Grayson James, Nevaeh Brown, Kaitlin Gafford, Kayla Dixon, Anna Adams; (back, L-R) juniors McKenna Simmons, Emma Gilmore, Jessica Stabler; sophomores Ty’Deasia McKenzie, Ava Gurganus, Carsyn Dortch; and freshmen Maddie Mae Driskell, Lacey Sapp, and Payton Daw. (They are dressed for homecoming’s Wild West Wednesday.)

PARADE AND FESTIVITY INFORMATION

The Northview High School Homecoming Parade will begin at Bratt Elementary School at 1 p.m. Friday and travel to Highway 4 to Northview. Floats will travel through Northview’s bus loop and can park in the field next to the cow pasture or leave. A homecoming pep rally will follow the parade in the stadium for students, faculty, staff, and parade participants.

Ernest Ward Middle: Checkout time for the parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. The person checking out a student must have identification and be on the student’s blue card. Notes will not be accepted. Changes to the blue card must be made in person by 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. For more detailed information regarding Ernest Ward, see the graphic below.

Northview’s homecoming festivities and crowning of the queen will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. At 7 p.m., the Northview Chiefs host the Jay Royals on the gridiron.

