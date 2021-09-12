No. 1 UWF Rolls Past SW Baptist, 63-14

Anthony Johnson, Jr. scored three times and Rodney Coates caught a pair of touchdown passes as No. 1 UWF defeated Southwest Baptist, 63-14, in the first-ever game at Pen Air Field on Saturday night.

UWF (2-0) reached the end zone on its first nine possessions for 63 unanswered points after SBU scored on the opening drive of the game. The Argos amassed 30 first downs, the second-most in program history behind 31 against Shorter in 2016.

Austin Reed was 20-for-26 and 257 yards with a UWF single-game QB rating of 210.7 as he played into the opening drive of the second half with the Argonauts leading 54-7.

UWF played its first-ever game on campus Saturday, entertaining 5,463 fans to a school-record eighth-consecutive victory.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Coates’ day featured nine receptions for 126 yards – both career-highs – as UWF posted the second-highest scoring game in program history. David Durden caught four passes for 66 yards, including TD receptions of 23 and 36 yards.

Johnson tied his school-record of three rushing TDs on just four carries. Shomari Mason led the team on the ground with 74 yards.

UWF dressed 92 players and saw the majority of them participate, including backup quarterback Wyatt Eget, who led the team on two scoring drives and completed 6-of-9 passes for 64 yards.

Cooper Callis had 230 yards passing on 22-of-34 for the Bearcats (0-2). He was also sacked three times by UWF as De’Marco Artis, Jerquan Newton and Ricky Richardson got into the backfield.

UWF finished with nine quarterback hurries and forced its first turnover of the season on a kickoff.

UWF will play its next game on the road, traveling to Texas A&M Commerce (1-1) on Saturday night. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas is at 6:00 p.m.

Photos: Morgan Givens/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.