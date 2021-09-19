No. 1 UWF Gets Win Over No. 13 Texas A&M Commerce (With Photo Gallery)

Top-ranked UWF scored 21 unanswered points and held No. 13 Texas A&M Commerce to 67 yards of total offense after halftime in a 35-17 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

UWF (3-0) had 434 yards of total offense with a 6.5 yards per play average. A&M Commerce (1-2) finished with 231 yards of offense.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Austin Reed threw for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while leading the Argonauts to scoring drives on five of their eight possessions before ending the game in victory formation inside the Lions’ 10-yard line.

Shomari Mason powered an aggressive rushing attack with 94 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Jervon Newton and Anthony Johnson, Jr. each ran for a score as the trio combined for 169 yards on the ground and 4.6 yards per rush. Seven of UWF’s 12 live ball first downs in the second half were on the ground.

The UWF defense was stout all game long but put on a clinic in the second half. In addition to limiting A&M Commerce to 231 yards of total offense on the night, they sacked Jaiave Magalei five times and forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter. Trent Archie had eight tackles and two sacks, while Stephon Williams had eight stops and a sack as well.

The Lions played deliberate, ball control offense in the first half, using 17:53 of time of possession to build a 17-14 lead, including taking advantage of a muffed punt in the final minute of the half that led to a field goal. But UWF’s defense forced A&M Commerce to punt after drives of six and three plays, allowing the explosive Argo offense to get going.

Reed led scoring drives of eight plays, five plays and five plays while building the big lead. Newton and Mason each got to the end zone and David Durden was untouched as he caught a 19-yard crossing route in the end zone.

The win extended the UWF winning streak to a record nine games, while establishing new benchmarks for consecutive road wins and consecutive wins over ranked opponents, both of which are now at six games apiece. It was also the team’s fifth-straight road win over a ranked team as they improved to 10-5 all-time on the road against top-25 opponents.

UWF returns home next week for its first game at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021. The Argos will play host to the University of Fort Lauderdale (0-2) at 6 p.m. Tailgate lots at Community Maritime Park open at 2 p.m. and stadium gates open at 5 p.m.

The Blue Wahoos Stadium Box Office opens at 3 p.m.

Photos: Courtesy Morgan Givens/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.