New Free-standing ER Opens On Nine Mile Road

September 29, 2021

Tuesday, West Florida Hospital opened its new freestanding emergency care center on Nine Mile Road.

Known as Pine Forest Emergency, it is open 24 hours a day.

Rep. Michelle Salzman and District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry were among those that took part in the ribbon cutting.

The full service facility is located at 3194 West Nine Mile Road, near I-10.

