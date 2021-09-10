Molino Man Accused Of Child Abuse, Domestic Violence Battery

September 10, 2021

A Molino man is accused of striking his girlfriend and a juvenile during an argument.

Chad Allen Jones, 27, was charged with battery domestic violence and child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Jones got into an argument with his girlfriend, striking her with a closed fist. During the altercation, he also allegedly hit an underage juvenile in the jaw with his closed fist.

The age and relationship of the juvenile were redacted from the arrest report.

Jones was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 