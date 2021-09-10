Molino Man Accused Of Child Abuse, Domestic Violence Battery

A Molino man is accused of striking his girlfriend and a juvenile during an argument.

Chad Allen Jones, 27, was charged with battery domestic violence and child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Jones got into an argument with his girlfriend, striking her with a closed fist. During the altercation, he also allegedly hit an underage juvenile in the jaw with his closed fist.

The age and relationship of the juvenile were redacted from the arrest report.

Jones was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,000 bond.