Man Wanted For Questioning In Connect With Murder Of Ladarius Clardy

September 23, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for  Quaderis Deon Stallworth for questioning only in connection with the homicide of Ladarius Clardy.

Stallworth, 19, is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was shot and found dead in a vehicle crash. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive about 1 a.m. on July 1.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clardy is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

