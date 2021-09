Man Wanted For Questioning In Connect With Murder Of Ladarius Clardy

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for¬† Quaderis Deon Stallworth¬†for questioning only in connection with the homicide of Ladarius Clardy.

Stallworth, 19, is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was shot and found dead in a vehicle crash. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive about 1 a.m. on July 1.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clardy is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.