Man Allegedly Tries To Lure Child From School Bus Stop, ECSO Warns

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about an incident reported Thursday afternoon at a school bus stop.

ECSO said a parent reported that a suspicious man approached their child at a bus stop on the 280-block of East Olive Road.

The man told the child he was sent by the child’s mother to pick them up from the bus stop.

The child ran home and immediately told their parent, who called the ECSO to make a report. The child is safe and with family.

The man is described as a black male in his mid-40s, bald, and clean shaven. He was wearing a red shirt, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes. The man was driving a silver van resembling a mid-2000s Honda Odyssey.

If you have any information about the incident, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

“Parents and guardians, please make sure to speak to your children about safety at school bus stops,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.