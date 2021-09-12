Lindgren’s Career Night, Homers From Burdick And Bleday Power Wahoos To Win

Jeff Lindgren (W, 6-8) struck out a career high 10 Shuckers over seven one-hit shutout innings as the Wahoos picked up a 6-0 win Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Lindgren, who is the only Wahoos pitcher to turn in seven innings with two runs or fewer allowed this season, has now achieved the feat twice. On Saturday, he allowed just one hit and two total baserunners during his 20th appearance of the year. Biloxi’s only hit came in the second, when Chad Spanberger lined a single to center with two outs.

After a Gabe Holt reached via a Demetrius Sims throwing error in the third, Lindgren and the rest of the Blue Wahoos pitching staff retired the final 20 batters to end the game, striking out eight of the last nine batters. Lindgren struck out the side in the fifth and then struck out the side to end his night in the seventh.

Offensively, the Blue Wahoos looked sharp right from the very get-go. Pensacola took the lead in the bottom of the first after Lazaro Alonso knocked in JJ Bleday with a two-out RBI double off Justin Bullock (L, 2-4, 7.77).

Pensacola scored three more runs in the bottom of the third when the Wahoos hit for the cycle as a team. After a leadoff triple from Galli Cribbs Jr., Kameron Misner hit his first of two doubles on the night to give Pensacola a 2-0 lead. Peyton Burdick immediately followed with his 23rd home run of the season, which made it 4-0 Pensacola. After JJ Bleday flew out, Alonso singled to complete the team cycle.

The Wahoos added two more when Bleday hit a towering two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Wahoos a 6-0 lead.

With the win, the Wahoos postseason chances remain alive. The 2021 Blue Wahoos home finale is Sunday afternoon.