Lake Stone Camper Fire Under Investigation As Arson

A fire that destroyed a camper early Saturday morning at Lake Stone is under investigation as an arson.

“We are investigating this fire as an arson,” Lt. John Bell of the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday. “Due to this being an active investigation I am unable to provide any further details at this time.”

Other campers at the lake told NorthEscambia.com that they saw a gas can that did not belong near the camper after the fire, and they believed there may have been an attempt to block the camper doors from the outside. Those details have not been confirmed by the fire marshal. Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office referred us to the state for additional comment.

Bell said anyone with information about the incident should call 1-877-NoArson (1-877-662-7766).

The fire was reported about 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the campground area of the park just outside Century. The camper was reported to be fully involved when the first fire units arrived on scene.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Flomaton Fire Department were dispatched to the fire.

Last year, two campers belonging to the same person were destroyed by fire.

In January 2020, a camper belonging to an 80-year old man burned. The cause of that fire was preliminarily determined to be a space heater. By February, he had moved into a used RV that was destroyed by fire in February 2020. The cause of that fire was never announced.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.