Labor Day Closures, Trash Schedule Info

Here are Labor Day closures for Escambia County and the Town of Century, plus sanitation information from ECUA.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments including:

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller*

Waste Services Administration

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT administrative offices

Escambia County Animal Welfare & Adoption Center

*The Clerk’s court offices at the MC Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public Records Center and the Century Courthouse will also be closed Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 and Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in observance of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board offices located at 221 Palafox Place will be open on these dates.

Escambia County exceptions:

ECAT administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6. The only bus service operating will be the Pensacola Beach Trolleys. Buses and UWF trolleys will not run service. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Perdido Landfill will be open Monday, Sept. 6

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. The normal first Monday of the month bill list review and town council meeting are scheduled for Tuesday beginning at 6:45 p.m.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day Holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.