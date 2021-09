JV Football: Gulf Breeze Upends Northview (With Photo Gallery)

The Gulf Breeze Dolphins upended the Northview Chiefs 36-0 Thursday evening in junior varsity football.

Up next, the JV Chiefs will travel to T.R. Miller on September 13 before hosting Baker back in Bratt on September 20.

