Heroes: Escambia Firefighters Honored For Going Above And Beyond

Members of Escambia Fire Rescue were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty during an awards ceremony Saturday.

Fighters were honored for their heroism during events like the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack in December 2019 and Hurricane Sally. The were also recognized for saving citizens from fires, traffic accident and other perils.

The family of fallen District Chief Drain Bradshaw was recognized. Bradshaw, 41, lost his life in November 2019 in the line of duty on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge.

For more photos, click here.

Awards and recognition were presented as follows:

Medal of Gallantry

Lt. Jim Beagle

FF Dale Coulter

Josh Hunter

FF Justin King

FF/Paramedic Bill Halfacre

FF Robert Stivers

Lt. John Van Matre

FF Kyle Saxton

Medal of Courage

FF Charles Bailey

Lt. Keith Chapman

Lt. Matt Scallan

FF Allen Harrison

FF Daniel Keating

Asst. District Chief Brandon Stevens

FF Nicholas Speer

Lt. Daniel Mills

FF Jeff Fangman

Lt. Wesley Barnett

FF Isaac Herring

Lt. Daniel Akerman

Lt. Jeff Rohrer

FF Peter Welch

FF Rodney Pittman

Distinguished Service Medal

Lt. Dan Kunz

FF Victor Govyadov

FF Geric Fatheree

Lt. James Shaw

Lt./EMT Conner Wood

FF Geoffrey Carmichael

FF Jacob Hoskins

Final Alarm Medal

District Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw

Career Firefighter of the Year Medal

FF John Longsworth

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Medal

FF Zach McMillan

Career Fire Officer of the Year Medal

Lt. Dimitri Jansen

Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year

Lt. Alex Torres

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.