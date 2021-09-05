Heroes: Escambia Firefighters Honored For Going Above And Beyond
September 5, 2021
Members of Escambia Fire Rescue were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty during an awards ceremony Saturday.
Fighters were honored for their heroism during events like the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack in December 2019 and Hurricane Sally. The were also recognized for saving citizens from fires, traffic accident and other perils.
The family of fallen District Chief Drain Bradshaw was recognized. Bradshaw, 41, lost his life in November 2019 in the line of duty on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge.
Awards and recognition were presented as follows:
Medal of Gallantry
- Lt. Jim Beagle
- FF Dale Coulter
- Josh Hunter
- FF Justin King
- FF/Paramedic Bill Halfacre
- FF Robert Stivers
- Lt. John Van Matre
- FF Kyle Saxton
Medal of Courage
- FF Charles Bailey
- Lt. Keith Chapman
- Lt. Matt Scallan
- FF Allen Harrison
- FF Daniel Keating
- Asst. District Chief Brandon Stevens
- FF Nicholas Speer
- Lt. Daniel Mills
- FF Jeff Fangman
- Lt. Wesley Barnett
- FF Isaac Herring
- Lt. Daniel Akerman
- Lt. Jeff Rohrer
- FF Peter Welch
- FF Rodney Pittman
Distinguished Service Medal
- Lt. Dan Kunz
- FF Victor Govyadov
- FF Geric Fatheree
- Lt. James Shaw
- Lt./EMT Conner Wood
- FF Geoffrey Carmichael
- FF Jacob Hoskins
Final Alarm Medal
- District Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw
Career Firefighter of the Year Medal
- FF John Longsworth
Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Medal
- FF Zach McMillan
Career Fire Officer of the Year Medal
- Lt. Dimitri Jansen
Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year
- Lt. Alex Torres
