Heroes: Escambia Firefighters Honored For Going Above And Beyond

September 5, 2021

Members of Escambia Fire Rescue were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty during an awards ceremony Saturday.

Fighters were honored for their  heroism during events like the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack in December 2019 and Hurricane Sally. The were also recognized for saving citizens from fires, traffic accident and other perils.

The family of fallen District Chief Drain Bradshaw was recognized. Bradshaw, 41, lost his life in November 2019 in the line of duty on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge.

For more photos, click here.

Awards and recognition were presented as follows:

Medal of Gallantry

  • Lt. Jim Beagle
  • FF Dale Coulter
  • Josh Hunter
  • FF Justin King
  • FF/Paramedic Bill Halfacre
  • FF Robert Stivers
  • Lt. John Van Matre
  • FF Kyle Saxton

Medal of Courage

  • FF Charles Bailey
  • Lt. Keith Chapman
  • Lt. Matt Scallan
  • FF Allen Harrison
  • FF Daniel Keating
  • Asst. District Chief Brandon Stevens
  • FF Nicholas Speer
  • Lt. Daniel Mills
  • FF Jeff Fangman
  • Lt. Wesley Barnett
  • FF Isaac Herring
  • Lt. Daniel Akerman
  • Lt. Jeff Rohrer
  • FF Peter Welch
  • FF Rodney Pittman

Distinguished Service Medal

  • Lt. Dan Kunz
  • FF Victor Govyadov
  • FF Geric Fatheree
  • Lt. James Shaw
  • Lt./EMT Conner Wood
  • FF Geoffrey Carmichael
  • FF Jacob Hoskins

Final Alarm Medal

  • District Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw

Career Firefighter of the Year Medal

  • FF John Longsworth

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Medal

  • FF Zach McMillan

Career Fire Officer of the Year Medal

  • Lt. Dimitri Jansen

Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year

  • Lt. Alex Torres

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 