Here’s The Latest On That Gulf of Mexico Disturbance

A tropical system will bring an increased chance of rain to the Escambia County area beginning Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the disturbance is forecast to lift northeast over the central and then northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Conditions will become a bit more conducive for limited tropical or subtropical development over the next couple of days.

There is a low (30%) chance of development over the next 48 hours and now a medium (40%) chance of development during the next few days. Regardless of development, there will be and increased chance of rain and an increased rip current risk over our local area Wednesday through Thursday night.

This is currently not forecast to be a wind event for the North Escambia area.