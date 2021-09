Here Is This Week’s College Football TV Schedule

Here is this week’s college football TV schedule from NorthEscambia.com. All times are Central.

Saturday, September 4

UL Monroe at Kentucky - 11 a.m. - SEC Network

Colgate at Boston College - 11 a.m. - ACC Network

Western Michigan at Michigan - 11 a.m. - ESPN

Temple at Rutgers - 11 a.m. - Big Ten Network

No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin - 11 a.m. - FOX

Holy Cross at UConn - 11 a.m. - CBSSN

Stanford vs. Kansas State (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) - 11 a.m. - FS1

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Tulane - 11 a.m. - ABC

Army at Georgia State - 11 a.m. - ESPNU

Fordham at Nebraska - 11 a.m. - Big Ten Network

Rice at Arkansas - 1 p.m. - SEC Network+

Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon - 1 p.m. - Pac-12 Network

Lafayette at Air Force - 1 p.m. - Stadium

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) - 2:30 p.m. - ABC

Marshall at Navy - 2:30 p.m. - CBSSN

No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa - 2:30 p.m. - Big Ten Network

West Virginia at Maryland - 2:30 p.m. - ESPN

Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State - 2:30 p.m. - ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at No. 8 Cincinnati - 2:30 p.m. - ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State - 3 p.m. - ESPNU

Central Michigan at Missouri - 3 p.m. - SEC Network

UMass at Pitt - 3 p.m. - ACC Network

Montana State at Wyoming - 3 p.m. - MW Network

No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas - 3:30 p.m. - FOX

San Jose State at No. 15 USC - 4 p.m. - Pac-12 Network

Campbell at Liberty - 5 p.m. - ESPN3

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern - 5 p.m. - ESPN3

Akron at Auburn - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

Monmouth at Middle Tennessee - 6 p.m. - ESPN3

Syracuse at Ohio - 6 p.m. - CBSSN

Oregon State at Purdue - 6 p.m. - FS1

Texas Tech vs. Houston (NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas) - 6 p.m. - ESPN

Missouri State at Oklahoma State - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

Baylor at Texas State - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

Nicholls at Memphis - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

Abilene Christian at SMU - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

Norfolk State at Toledo - 6 p.m. - ESPN3

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State - 6 p.m. - ESPN3

Southern at Troy - 6 p.m. - ESPN3

FAU at No. 13 Florida - 6:30 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia ( Charlotte, N.C.) - 6:30 p.m. - ABC

Northwestern State at North Texas - 6:30 p.m. - ESPN3

UTSA at Illinois - 6:30 p.m. - Big Ten Network

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech - 6:30 p.m. - ACC Network

William & Mary at Virginia - 6:30 p.m. - ESPN3

Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M - 7 p.m. - ESPNU

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt - 7 p.m. - SEC Network+

Southern Miss at South Alabama - 7 p.m. - ESPN+

Duquesne at TCU - 7 p.m. - ESPN+

Montana at No. 20 Washington - 7 p.m. - Pac-12 Network

No. 16 LSU at UCLA - 7:30 p.m. - FOX

Bethune-Cookman at UTEP - 8 p.m. - ESPN3

Nevada at Cal - 9:30 p.m.. - FS1

BYU vs. Arizona (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada) - 9:30 p.m.. - ESPN

New Mexico State at San Diego State - 9:30 p.m.. - CBSSN

Utah State at Washington State - 10 p.m. - Pac-12 Network

Portland State at Hawai’i - 11 p.m. - Spectrum Sports PPV

Sunday, September 5

No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State - 6:30 p.m. - ABC

Monday, September 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) - 7 p.m. - ESPN

Photo courtesy University of Alabama.