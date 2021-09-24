‘Generic Threat’ Leads To Increased Police Presence At Middle School In Atmore

September 24, 2021

There was an increased police presence Friday at Escambia County Middle School in Atmore after an unspecified threat posted on social media.

“We have been made aware of a generic threat that might impact Escambia County Middle School,” the Escambia County (AL) School District said in a posted statement. “Wee do not believe Escambia County Middle School is the intended target.”

Additional officers from the Atmore Police Department and the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office were on campus Friday “out of an abundance of caution”, the district said.

In February 2020, a threat of violence at the school led to the arrest of two juveniles.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

