Gary Diamond Of Molino Honored Posthumously As Florida’s Career Firefighter Of The Year

A firefighter from Molino was posthumously honored as Florida’s Career Firefighter of the Year in a ceremony this week in the Senate Chamber of the Florida Capitol.

Gary Diamond’s wife Cindy accepted the honor on his behalf from Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.

Diamond was murdered at his Molino home on December 26, 2020.

“Gary was known as influence on others with the experience and passion to build a strong fire service community,” Patronis said, “dedicating his time to train younger generations of firefighters.”

Diamond joined the Ensley Volunteer Fire Department in 1982 before transferring to the Molino Volunteer Firefighter. He worked his way through the ranks to assistant chief of the Molino Volunteer Fire Department in 1987 and went on to serve as Molino chief from November 1992 to September 1993. He left Escambia in County 2006 to pursue his career calling as a firefighter and EMT at Navarre Beach where he retired as a captain to return home to take care of a family member. At the time of his death, he was volunteering as a fleet transport driver for Escambia Fire Rescue, moving fire apparatus around the county as needed.

“Gary suffered a tragic death in December 2020 doing what he has been know to do his entire career, which was selfishly protecting others at the expense of his own life,” stated a proclamation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO and Fire Marshal Patronis, and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Diamond was among several members of Florida’s firefighting community honored for their outstanding accomplishments in the fire service industry recognized during the 2021 Fire Service Awards. Each individual or facility was nominated and selected by various fire service organizations across Florida.

Pictured above: Late firefighter Gary Diamond (left). His wife Cindy (right) accepted the Florida’s Career Firefighter of the Year honors on behalf of her late husband this week in the Florida Senate Chamber.