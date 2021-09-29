Florida’s Minimum Wage Increases To $10 An Hour On Thursday

The first of six year increases to Florida’s minimum wage will take effect on Thursday.

The current minimum wage of $8.65 per hour will go up $1.35 to $10 per hour. The rate for tipped workers will go from $5.63 an hour to $6.98 per hour.

In November 2020, Florida voters approved changes to the state’s minimum wage, which will gradually increase from the $8.65 an hour to $15 an hour by September 2026

The current federal minimum wage, which neighboring Alabama follows, is $7.25 an hour.