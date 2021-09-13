Florida Gas Prices Decline A Couple Of Cents On Average

Florida gas prices drifted lower last week, declining two cents per gallon. The state average is now slightly below $3 for the first time this month, according to AAA.

“Gas prices are inching lower as most of the refineries that went offline because of Hurricane Ida are now in restart mode,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Drivers may see another week of similar declines this week after a relatively uneventful week in the futures market.”

Escambia County’s average price Sunday night was $3.02. Three Cantonment stations were the cheapest in North Escambia at $2.85, while a couple of Pensacola stations had the lowest metro price at $2.83