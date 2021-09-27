Fire Destroys Vehicle, But Firefighters Save Home Just A Few Feet Away

Fire destroyed a vehicle early Monday morning that was parked just feet away from a two-story house, but firefighters were able save the home with minimal damage.

Escambia Fire Rescue answered to the 4:27 a.m. call on Niall Drive, just off Frank Reeder Road, and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. They were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The vinyl siding on the front of the home was damaged by the blaze.

There were injuries reported.

The Bellview, Ensley, Cantonment, Osceola and Beulah stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire.