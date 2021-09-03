Explore Tech, Learn To Build Paper Circuits And Mini Robots At The Library
September 3, 2021
This month you can explore technology with a touch of engineering at a West Florida Public Library near you. The first program is this Saturday in Century and is coming to the other branch libraries by the end of the month.
Participants will lean to build paper circuits and mini robots with Cubelets with help from he library’s STEAM team.
The events will take place as follows:
- Saturday, Sept. 4, 1 – 3 p.m. – Century Library
- Tuesday, Sept. 7, 3 – 4 p.m. – Westside Library
- Thursday, Sept. 9, 3 – 4 p.m. – Southwest Library
- Tuesday, Sept. 14, 3 – 4 p.m. – Tryon Library
- Thursday, Sept. 16, 3 – 4 p.m. – Molino Library
- Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 – 3 p.m. – Genealogy Library
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 3 – 4 p.m. – Pensacola Library
